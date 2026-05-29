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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Colab Platforms consolidated net profit declines 16.84% in the March 2026 quarter

Colab Platforms consolidated net profit declines 16.84% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 9:45 AM IST

Sales rise 148.90% to Rs 50.85 crore

Net profit of Colab Platforms declined 16.84% to Rs 0.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 148.90% to Rs 50.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 20.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 61.54% to Rs 4.62 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 129.29% to Rs 158.28 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 69.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales50.8520.43 149 158.2869.03 129 OPM %2.645.82 -0.953.10 - PBDT2.621.25 110 6.473.17 104 PBT2.611.24 110 6.443.15 104 NP0.790.95 -17 4.622.86 62

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:45 AM IST

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