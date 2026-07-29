Colgate-Palmolive climbs after Q1 PAT jumps 7% YoY to Rs 343 cr

Colgate-Palmolive (India) jumped 3.37% to Rs 2,184 after the company's standalone net profit climbed 7.01% to Rs 343.08 crore on 11.96% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,590.56 crore in Q1 FY27 over Q1 FY26.

The company said that excluding the one-time charge related to the inverted duty structure following GST changes and organisation restructuring costs, net profit grew 11% YoY.

Prabha Narasimhan, managing director & CEO of Colgate-Palmolive (India), said, We continued growth momentum across the entire portfolio. Our toothpaste portfolio achieved robust, high-single digit volume growth, driven by stellar performance in Premium toothpaste, alongside a sustained growth in our core portfolio.

We continue to maintain a healthy margin profile led by consistent cost savings from our Funding the Growth initiatives and strict financial discipline. Gross margin reached 69.7% in Q1 FY27, representing a year-on-year increase of up 110 bps. We leveraged these strong margins to increase our focused investments in brand building and category premiumisation throughout the quarter. Moving forward, we expect to grow sustainably fuelled by our best in class science backed products, supported by continued investment in advertising.

Amidst the geopolitical uncertainties and its impact on commodity price volatility, we remain focused on actively managing our margin profile through a combination of cost savings initiatives and calibrated pricing actions.

Colgate-Palmolive (India) provides oral care products under the Colgate brand. It also provides personal care products under the 'Palmolive' brand name.

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