Colgate Q4 PAT rises 20% YoY to Rs 380 cr; declares dividend of Rs 36/ share

The FMCG major's net profit jumped 20.11% to Rs 379.82 crore in Q4 FY24 as against Rs 316.22 crore posted in Q4 FY23.

The company's domestic sales grew 10.7% year on year during the quarter. Rural markets continued to exhibit positive signs of demand recovery, growing ahead of urban.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 511.36 crore in Q4 FY24, up 19.98% from Rs 426.19 crore posted in the same period a year ago.

Total expenses rose 6.19% YoY to Rs 1,001.30 in Q4 FY24. During the quarter, cost of materials consumed was at Rs 387.72 crore (up 7.39% YoY) and employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 99.92 crore (up 11.24% YoY), Advertising was at Rs 168.87 crore (up 18.17%).

On full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit surged 26.40% to Rs 1,323.66 crore on 8.79% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 5,644.18 crore in FY24 over FY23.

Prabha Narasimhan, managing director & CEO of Colgate-Palmolive (India), said, In this quarter, our strong results of 10% top line growth and 20% profit growth have come on the back of continued commitment to strategic priorities. We have relaunched Colgate Active Salt with a more potent and efficacious formula and made our global no. 1 toothpaste Colgate total available in an accessible 80g pack. This builds on the launch of Colgate total Sensitive in the prior quarter and more variants from the global portfolio will follow in subsequent quarters. We also launched exotic, new variants in the Palmolive body wash portfolio with unique fragrances. From a geography lens, our rural business has grown faster than urban and we continue to see strong performance in Modern Trade and ECommerce platforms. Margin delivery has been driven by continued great execution on our world class funding the growth program and gains are consistently being reinvested to grow the business.

In the coming year, we are optimistic seeing the market recovery, the continued strengthening of our very strong brand and a robust innovation pipeline, starting with a first of its kind Tooth Whitening Booster under the Visible White Range. We stay committed to our mission of improving oral health in India, delivering competitive growth and strong bottom line performance.

Meanwhile, the company's board has declared a second interim dividend of Rs 26 per share for the financial year 2023-24 and a one-time special interim dividend of Rs 10 per share. The dividends will be paid on and from 07 June 2024 to shareholders listed in the company's register of members as of 23 May 2024.

Colgate-Palmolive (India) provides oral care products under the Colgate' brand. It also provides personal care products under the 'Palmolive' brand name.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (India) rose 0.01% to settle at Rs 2,818.55 on the BSE.

Revenue from operations increased 10.35% year on year (YoY) to Rs 1,480.66 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2024.