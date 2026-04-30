Colinz Laboratories standalone net profit rises 13.33% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 20.69% to Rs 1.75 crore

Net profit of Colinz Laboratories rose 13.33% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.69% to Rs 1.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 2.00% to Rs 0.51 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 5.97% to Rs 6.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

1.751.456.146.535.146.216.687.500.250.150.840.750.210.120.680.620.170.150.510.50

Powered by Capital Market - Live News