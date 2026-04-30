Colinz Laboratories standalone net profit rises 13.33% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 20.69% to Rs 1.75 croreNet profit of Colinz Laboratories rose 13.33% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.69% to Rs 1.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 2.00% to Rs 0.51 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 5.97% to Rs 6.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1.751.45 21 6.146.53 -6 OPM %5.146.21 -6.687.50 - PBDT0.250.15 67 0.840.75 12 PBT0.210.12 75 0.680.62 10 NP0.170.15 13 0.510.50 2
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First Published: Apr 30 2026 | 9:04 AM IST