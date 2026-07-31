Colinz Laboratories standalone net profit rises 1900.00% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales decline 21.02% to Rs 1.24 croreNet profit of Colinz Laboratories rose 1900.00% to Rs 2.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 21.02% to Rs 1.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1.241.57 -21 OPM %4.848.28 -PBDT0.180.20 -10 PBT0.140.16 -13 NP2.400.12 1900
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First Published: Jul 31 2026 | 9:05 AM IST