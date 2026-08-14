Comfort Commotrade consolidated net profit declines 90.56% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 66.36% to Rs 3.25 crore

Net profit of Comfort Commotrade declined 90.56% to Rs 0.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 6.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 66.36% to Rs 3.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.3.259.6672.0094.622.048.902.048.890.626.57

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