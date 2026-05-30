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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Comfort Commotrade reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.16 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Comfort Commotrade reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.16 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 4:53 PM IST

Sales decline 28.00% to Rs 17.28 crore

Net Loss of Comfort Commotrade reported to Rs 13.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 10.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs -17.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs -13.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 12.20 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 4.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales reported to Rs -13.35 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 11.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales-17.28-13.50 -28 -13.3511.84 PL OPM %104.51104.81 -127.7259.71 - PBDT-17.58-14.54 -21 -16.326.07 PL PBT-17.58-14.55 -21 -16.336.04 PL NP-13.16-10.97 -20 -12.204.30 PL

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 4:53 PM IST

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