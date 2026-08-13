Comfort Fincap consolidated net profit declines 17.60% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 15.67% to Rs 4.43 crore

Net profit of Comfort Fincap declined 17.60% to Rs 2.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 15.67% to Rs 4.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.4.433.8366.5976.502.943.192.933.172.202.67

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