Comfort Fincap consolidated net profit rises 38.96% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 3.36% to Rs 4.00 crore

Net profit of Comfort Fincap rose 38.96% to Rs 1.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.36% to Rs 4.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 46.86% to Rs 7.49 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.04% to Rs 16.11 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 13.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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