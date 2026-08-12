Comfort Intech consolidated net profit declines 8.43% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 56.26% to Rs 31.72 crore

Net profit of Comfort Intech declined 8.43% to Rs 4.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 56.26% to Rs 31.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 20.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.31.7220.304.637.982.732.702.492.474.675.10

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