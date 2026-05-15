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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Comfort Intech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.75 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Comfort Intech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.75 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 15 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

Sales rise 2.15% to Rs 25.21 crore

Net Loss of Comfort Intech reported to Rs 5.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 5.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.15% to Rs 25.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 24.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 11.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 5.71% to Rs 145.04 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 153.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales25.2124.68 2 145.04153.83 -6 OPM %11.709.93 -7.466.08 - PBDT0.170.77 -78 4.4611.16 -60 PBT-0.060.28 PL 3.5110.21 -66 NP-5.75-5.87 2 -3.1711.32 PL

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First Published: May 15 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

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