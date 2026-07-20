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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Commerce Minister advances India-EU FTA discussions on investment, market access and regulatory cooperation

Commerce Minister advances India-EU FTA discussions on investment, market access and regulatory cooperation

Last Updated : Jul 20 2026 | 12:31 PM IST
Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal concluded a five-day visit to Spain, Belgium, Finland and Estonia from 1318 July 2026, accompanied by a high-level Indian business delegation. During the visit, he held multiple high-level engagements with ministers, senior government leaders, business executives and industry stakeholders across the four countries. The visit aimed to deepen India's economic partnership with Europe, expand investment linkages, strengthen technology cooperation and promote greater business-to-business engagement, while building on the momentum generated by the successful conclusion of the IndiaEU Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations.

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First Published: Jul 20 2026 | 12:31 PM IST

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