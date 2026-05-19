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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Commerce Minister calls for deeper collaboration between industry and government to advance ease of doing business

Commerce Minister calls for deeper collaboration between industry and government to advance ease of doing business

Last Updated : May 19 2026 | 6:31 PM IST
Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal addressed the ASSOCHAM India Business Reform Summit 2026 in New Delhi today and called for deeper collaboration between industry and government to advance ease of doing business, enhance Indias competitiveness and accelerate the countrys journey towards Viksit Bharat 2047. The Minister said the present global situation and geopolitical uncertainties should be viewed as an opportunity for India to strengthen business processes, undertake faster reforms, build greater resilience and strengthen supply chains. He expressed confidence that the country would convert current global risks into opportunities for growth and reform. Speaking on the evolving global situation and the West Asia crisis, he noted that businesses should remain alert to both opportunities and risks without panicking. He said India had successfully overcome unpredictable challenges such as COVID-19 and emphasised the need for smarter and more efficient business practices, including reducing waste, improving productivity and adopting energy efficiency measures.

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First Published: May 19 2026 | 6:31 PM IST

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