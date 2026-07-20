Commerce Minister's Europe visit boosts India-EU trade, investment and tech partnerships
Throughout the visit, he held extensive interactions with business leaders, industry associations and investors across all four countries. The discussions focused on building resilient supply chains, facilitating investments, strengthening innovation partnerships, promoting manufacturing collaboration and expanding opportunities for Indian MSMEs and startups.
The Minister encouraged European businesses to leverage India's rapidly growing economy, large domestic market, world-class digital public infrastructure, skilled workforce and stable policy environment to establish India as their preferred manufacturing, innovation and export hub.
The visit imparted fresh momentum to India's expanding economic engagement with Europe. The understandings reached during the visit are expected to strengthen technology partnerships, promote investment flows, improve market access for Indian exporters and expand cooperation in future-oriented sectors.
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First Published: Jul 20 2026 | 12:31 PM IST