Commercial Syn Bags consolidated net profit declines 21.44% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 2.83% to Rs 100.56 crore

Net profit of Commercial Syn Bags declined 21.44% to Rs 6.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 8.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.83% to Rs 100.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 97.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 53.74% to Rs 26.32 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 17.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.26% to Rs 387.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 347.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

100.5697.79387.00347.8211.8311.6512.4110.2210.8811.4341.5130.238.1310.9130.6421.416.348.0726.3217.12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News