Commercial Syn Bags consolidated net profit rises 60.90% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 20.57% to Rs 109.13 crore

Net profit of Commercial Syn Bags rose 60.90% to Rs 8.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 20.57% to Rs 109.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 90.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.109.1390.5114.3612.1614.499.2911.516.578.935.55

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