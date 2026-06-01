Competent Automobiles Company consolidated net profit rises 16.89% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 20.09% to Rs 619.95 crore

Net profit of Competent Automobiles Company rose 16.89% to Rs 8.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.09% to Rs 619.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 516.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 4.37% to Rs 20.56 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 21.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.78% to Rs 2433.60 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2138.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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