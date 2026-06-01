Competent Automobiles Company consolidated net profit rises 16.89% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 20.09% to Rs 619.95 croreNet profit of Competent Automobiles Company rose 16.89% to Rs 8.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.09% to Rs 619.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 516.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 4.37% to Rs 20.56 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 21.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.78% to Rs 2433.60 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2138.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales619.95516.22 20 2433.602138.79 14 OPM %4.654.69 -3.663.79 - PBDT24.2919.12 27 64.5659.49 9 PBT15.5111.04 40 31.6230.24 5 NP8.657.40 17 20.5621.50 -4
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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:43 AM IST