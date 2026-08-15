Competent Automobiles Company consolidated net profit rises 41.42% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 47.78% to Rs 656.96 crore

Net profit of Competent Automobiles Company rose 41.42% to Rs 3.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 47.78% to Rs 656.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 444.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.656.96444.563.073.7112.8810.964.872.973.792.68

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