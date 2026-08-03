Monday, August 03, 2026 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveBank Holiday in August 2026Stocks to Watch TodayMuthoot Finance Q1 resultIndia-China border tradeGST collections in JulyDelhi Property Aadhaar CardBajaj Finserv Q1 result
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Compucom Software consolidated net profit rises 2.24% in the June 2026 quarter

Compucom Software consolidated net profit rises 2.24% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 03 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales decline 8.09% to Rs 8.07 crore

Net profit of Compucom Software rose 2.24% to Rs 1.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 8.09% to Rs 8.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales8.078.78 -8 OPM %14.3725.97 -PBDT2.113.24 -35 PBT0.451.81 -75 NP1.371.34 2

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Balmer Lawrie & Company consolidated net profit rises 3.60% in the June 2026 quarter

Balmer Lawrie & Company consolidated net profit rises 3.60% in the June 2026 quarter

Tara Capital Partners India Pvt standalone net profit rises 3.69% in the June 2026 quarter

Tara Capital Partners India Pvt standalone net profit rises 3.69% in the June 2026 quarter

Vastu Finserve India Pvt standalone net profit rises 29.10% in the June 2026 quarter

Vastu Finserve India Pvt standalone net profit rises 29.10% in the June 2026 quarter

Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company standalone net profit declines 15.25% in the June 2026 quarter

Edelweiss Asset Reconstruction Company standalone net profit declines 15.25% in the June 2026 quarter

Nuvama Wealth Finance standalone net profit rises 94.27% in the June 2026 quarter

Nuvama Wealth Finance standalone net profit rises 94.27% in the June 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 03 2026 | 9:06 AM IST