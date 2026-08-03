Compucom Software consolidated net profit rises 2.24% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 8.09% to Rs 8.07 crore

Net profit of Compucom Software rose 2.24% to Rs 1.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 8.09% to Rs 8.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 8.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.8.078.7814.3725.972.113.240.451.811.371.34

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