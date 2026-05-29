Compucom Software consolidated net profit rises 28.24% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 17.48% to Rs 7.93 crore

Net profit of Compucom Software rose 28.24% to Rs 1.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 17.48% to Rs 7.93 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 94.59% to Rs 2.88 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 1.37% to Rs 34.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 33.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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