Computer Age Management Services consolidated net profit rises 10.88% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 10.96% to Rs 395.22 crore

Net profit of Computer Age Management Services rose 10.88% to Rs 126.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 114.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.96% to Rs 395.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 356.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 1.24% to Rs 476.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 470.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 6.59% to Rs 1516.25 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1422.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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