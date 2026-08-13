Thursday, August 13, 2026 | 02:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to buyN Chandrasekaran ResignsKarnataka Bandh TodayGold and Silver PriceQ1 Results TodayTATA Group StocksGoogle Pixel 11 Launched in IndiaMuthoot FinCorp IPO
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Computer Point reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Computer Point reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Computer Point reported to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2026 and during the previous quarter ended June 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Rhetan TMT Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Rhetan TMT Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Provigil Surveillance secures contract of Rs 3.73 cr from DFCCIL, Noida

Provigil Surveillance secures contract of Rs 3.73 cr from DFCCIL, Noida

Hexaware Technologies expands partnership with upGrad

Hexaware Technologies expands partnership with upGrad

Mishra Dhatu Nigam soars after securing S400 approval from GE Aerospace

Mishra Dhatu Nigam soars after securing S400 approval from GE Aerospace

Thyrocare Tech drops after promoter sells 9.90% stake following pledge release

Thyrocare Tech drops after promoter sells 9.90% stake following pledge release

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 2:50 PM IST