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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Computer Point reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.54 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Computer Point reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.54 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Computer Point reported to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2026 and during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2026 and during the previous year ended March 2025.

 

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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