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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Conart Engineers bags Rs 15 cr order from Apothecon Pharmaceuticals

Conart Engineers bags Rs 15 cr order from Apothecon Pharmaceuticals

Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 4:04 PM IST

Conart Engineers gained after the company announced that it had secured a civil construction work order worth approximately Rs 15.41 crore from Apothecon Pharmaceuticals.

The contract involves civil construction work for LVAPI-6 services at PO Dabhasa, Padra, Vadodara district, Gujarat, and is scheduled to be executed within 12 months from the date of the purchase order.

The company stated that neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in the awarding authority, adding that the transaction does not qualify as a related-party transaction.

Conart Engineers is engaged in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) and contracting services for industrial, commercial, and infrastructure projects.

 

Shares of Conart Engineers rose 4.04% to close at Rs 110 on the BSE.

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 4:04 PM IST

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