Conart Engineers gains after bagging Rs 15-cr order from Apothecon Pharmaceuticals

Conart Engineers rallied 4.04% to Rs 110 after the company announced that it had secured a civil construction work order worth approximately Rs 15.41 crore from Apothecon Pharmaceuticals.

The contract involves civil construction work for LVAPI-6 services at PO Dabhasa, Padra, Vadodara district, Gujarat, and is scheduled to be executed within 12 months from the date of the purchase order.

The company stated that neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in the awarding authority, adding that the transaction does not qualify as a related-party transaction.

Conart Engineers is engaged in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) and contracting services for industrial, commercial, and infrastructure projects.

The company reported a 190.5% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 0.61 crore on a 10.24% increase in revenue to Rs 15.61 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.

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