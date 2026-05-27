Wednesday, May 27, 2026 | 05:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Conart Engineers gains after bagging Rs 15-cr order from Apothecon Pharmaceuticals

Conart Engineers gains after bagging Rs 15-cr order from Apothecon Pharmaceuticals

Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 5:16 PM IST

Conart Engineers rallied 4.04% to Rs 110 after the company announced that it had secured a civil construction work order worth approximately Rs 15.41 crore from Apothecon Pharmaceuticals.

The contract involves civil construction work for LVAPI-6 services at PO Dabhasa, Padra, Vadodara district, Gujarat, and is scheduled to be executed within 12 months from the date of the purchase order.

The company stated that neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in the awarding authority, adding that the transaction does not qualify as a related-party transaction.

Conart Engineers is engaged in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) and contracting services for industrial, commercial, and infrastructure projects.

 

The company reported a 190.5% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 0.61 crore on a 10.24% increase in revenue to Rs 15.61 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sensex, Nifty slip as investors track US-Iran developments

Sensex, Nifty slip as investors track US-Iran developments

Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index records a surge of 3.05%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Media Index records a surge of 3.05%

RITES signs MoU with CRISIL

RITES signs MoU with CRISIL

Zen Technologies launches Integrated Smart Border Suite

Zen Technologies launches Integrated Smart Border Suite

Cummins India Q4 PAT jumps 25% YoY; recommends final dividend of Rs 46/share

Cummins India Q4 PAT jumps 25% YoY; recommends final dividend of Rs 46/share

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 27 2026 | 4:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Updates LIVEStocks To Watch TodayStock Market HolidayDividend Stocks TodayDelhi CNG Price HikeQ4 Results TodayIMD Weather UpdateGold and Silver Rate TodayTechnology NewsPersonal Finance