Conart Engineers standalone net profit declines 11.20% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 28.66% to Rs 15.61 crore

Net profit of Conart Engineers declined 11.20% to Rs 1.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 28.66% to Rs 15.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 21.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 39.18% to Rs 3.73 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.08% to Rs 62.23 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 56.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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