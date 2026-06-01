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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Conart Engineers standalone net profit declines 11.20% in the March 2026 quarter

Conart Engineers standalone net profit declines 11.20% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 9:19 AM IST

Sales decline 28.66% to Rs 15.61 crore

Net profit of Conart Engineers declined 11.20% to Rs 1.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 28.66% to Rs 15.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 21.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 39.18% to Rs 3.73 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.08% to Rs 62.23 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 56.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales15.6121.88 -29 62.2356.53 10 OPM %6.2110.28 -6.226.93 - PBDT1.302.55 -49 5.694.41 29 PBT1.172.48 -53 5.023.87 30 NP1.111.25 -11 3.732.68 39

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:19 AM IST

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