Conart Engineers standalone net profit declines 2.78% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 35.86% to Rs 20.08 crore

Net profit of Conart Engineers declined 2.78% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 35.86% to Rs 20.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 14.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.20.0814.784.533.111.091.470.931.310.700.72

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