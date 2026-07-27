Monday, July 27, 2026 | 11:33 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CONCOR gains after Q1 PAT inches up to Rs 269 crore

CONCOR gains after Q1 PAT inches up to Rs 269 crore

Last Updated : Jul 27 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) rose 5.30% to Rs 503 after the firm reported a 0.6% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 268.90 crore in Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 267.28 crore in Q1 FY26.

Revenue from operations increased 0.28% YoY to Rs 2,159.76 crore in Q1 FY27.

Profit before tax (PBT) rose 3.17% YoY to Rs 360.11 crore from Rs 349.04 crore in Q1 FY26.

Total expenses declined 0.77% YoY to Rs 1,885.15 crore during the quarter. Rail freight expenses stood at Rs 1,202.01 crore, up 0.06% YoY, while employee benefits expenses fell 22.40% YoY to Rs 113.53 crore.

 

On the segmental front, revenue from the EXIM business increased 2.33% YoY to Rs 1,433.54 crore, while revenue from the domestic segment declined 3.52% YoY to Rs 726.11 crore in Q1 FY27.

Also Read

stock markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex trades 600 pts higher, Nifty above 23,900; AU SFB shares jump 5%

Christopher Nolan The Odyssey, IMAX 70mm film, The Odyssey IMAX release, IMAX 15/70 format, Christopher Nolan IMAX India

Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey' gets leaked online, Universal responds

Parliament Protest, Protest

Congress protests in Parliament over police action on student protesters

Nepal curfew, Nepal Security, Nepal

One killed in communal clash in Nepal's India-bordering Sunsari district

income tax

Own foreign assets? Experts explain exchange rate rule for filing ITR

The board declared an interim dividend of 32%, or Rs 1.60 per equity share of face value Rs 5 each, for FY2026-27, aggregating Rs 121.86 crore. The company has fixed 4 August 2026 as the record date to determine eligible shareholders. The interim dividend will be paid or dispatched on or after 12 August 2026, and in any case within 30 days of its declaration.

Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) is engaged in the business of providing inland transportation of containers by rail. It also covers the management of ports and air cargo complexes and establishes cold chains.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

AU SFB climbs after Q1 PAT jumps 37% YoY to Rs 795 cr

AU SFB climbs after Q1 PAT jumps 37% YoY to Rs 795 cr

Vedant Fashions clocks nearly 15% YoY growth in Q1 PAT

Vedant Fashions clocks nearly 15% YoY growth in Q1 PAT

Seshasayee Paper climbs after Q1 PAT jumps 97% YoY to Rs 33 cr

Seshasayee Paper climbs after Q1 PAT jumps 97% YoY to Rs 33 cr

Volumes soar at IDFC First Bank Ltd counter

Volumes soar at IDFC First Bank Ltd counter

India's forex reserves rise to $676.237 billion

India's forex reserves rise to $676.237 billion

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 27 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayNifty OutlookQ1 Results TodayHUL Q1 PreviewAU SFB Share PriceDDA Housing Scheme 2026Commonwealth Games 2026 Medal TallyUpcoming Q1 ResultsFM Sitharaman to Income Tax Dept