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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Concor gains on bagging Rs 175-cr contract from Braithwaite for 9 BLSS rakes

Concor gains on bagging Rs 175-cr contract from Braithwaite for 9 BLSS rakes

Last Updated : Apr 16 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

Container Corporation of India rose 1.43% to Rs 496.10 after it has bagged a contract from Braithwaite & Co for manufacture and supply of nine BLSS (spine car) rakes on a turnkey basis.

The order is valued at Rs 175.36 crore and is a domestic contract.

The supplies are scheduled to be completed by 28 February 2027, with a minimum delivery schedule of two rakes per month.

The company said neither the promoter nor promoter group entities have any interest in the awarding entity, and the contract does not fall under related party transactions.

Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) is engaged in the business of providing inland transportation of containers by rail. It also covers the management of ports and air cargo complexes and establishes cold chains.

 

The companys consolidated net profit declined 8.9% to Rs 333.91 crore despite 4.5% increase in net sales to Rs 2,307.51 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Apr 16 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

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