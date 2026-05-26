CONCOR slides after Q4 PAT fall 12% YoY to 263 cr

Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) fell 6.89% to Rs 477 after the company reported a 12.38% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 262.65 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 299.79 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations slipped 1.1% year-on-year to Rs 2,263.30 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 341.71 crore in Q4 FY26, down 12.73% from Rs 391.59 crore reported in Q4 FY25.

For the full financial year FY26, the company reported a 3.73% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,241.80 crore, while revenue from operations increased 2.15% year-on-year to Rs 9,078.97 crore compared with FY25.

Meanwhile, the board declared a final dividend of Rs 1 per equity share of face value Rs 5 each for FY26. The final dividend is in addition to the interim dividends already paid during the year, including Rs 1.60 per share, Rs 2.60 per share and Rs 3.40 per share. The final dividend is subject to shareholder approval at the companys 38th Annual General Meeting. The record date for determining eligible shareholders will be announced separately, while payment of the final dividend will be completed within 30 days from the date of the AGM, if approved.

Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) is engaged in the business of providing inland transportation of containers by rail. It also covers the management of ports and air cargo complexes and establishes cold chains.

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