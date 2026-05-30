Concord Biotech consolidated net profit declines 36.75% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 24.15% to Rs 326.08 crore

Net profit of Concord Biotech declined 36.75% to Rs 88.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 140.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 24.15% to Rs 326.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 429.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 29.79% to Rs 260.91 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 371.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 12.10% to Rs 1054.89 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1200.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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