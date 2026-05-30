Concord Biotech consolidated net profit declines 36.75% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 24.15% to Rs 326.08 croreNet profit of Concord Biotech declined 36.75% to Rs 88.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 140.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 24.15% to Rs 326.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 429.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 29.79% to Rs 260.91 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 371.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 12.10% to Rs 1054.89 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1200.09 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales326.08429.88 -24 1054.891200.09 -12 OPM %36.2943.94 -34.8342.08 - PBDT133.62198.16 -33 422.39548.93 -23 PBT114.08183.54 -38 347.93494.55 -30 NP88.79140.39 -37 260.91371.64 -30
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First Published: May 30 2026 | 9:53 AM IST