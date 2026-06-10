Concord Biotech rallies after USFDA approval for Tofacitinib tablets
Concord Biotech rose 5.38% to Rs 1,340 after the company announced that it has received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Tofacitinib Tablets in 5 mg and 10 mg strengths.Tofacitinib tablets are indicated for the treatment of adult patients with moderately to severely active rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, ulcerative colitis, and polyarticular-course juvenile idiopathic arthritis.
According to market estimates, the US market size for Tofacitinib tablets across both strengths is approximately $500 million. The approval is expected to enable the company to tap this market opportunity, expand its product portfolio, and support its long-term growth strategy in the US and other international markets.
Concord Biotech is an R&D-driven biopharma company that manufactures Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) through fermentation & semi-synthetic processes and finished formulations. It has a presence in more than 70 countries worldwide.
The companys consolidated net profit declined 36.75% to Rs 88.79 crore on a 24.15% drop in revenue from operations to Rs 326.07 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jun 10 2026 | 11:31 AM IST