Concord Biotech receives USFDA approval for Mycophenolate Mofetil for Oral Suspension USP
Concord Biotech has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its ANDA for Mycophenolate Mofetil for Oral Suspension USP, 200 mg/mL. Mycophenolate mofetil is an antimetabolite immunosuppressant indicated for the prophylaxis of organ rejection in adult and pediatric recipients 3 months of age and older of allogeneic kidney, heart or liver transplants, in combination with other immunosuppressants.
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First Published: Jun 02 2026 | 6:16 PM IST