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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Concord Biotech receives USFDA approval for Mycophenolate Mofetil for Oral Suspension USP

Concord Biotech receives USFDA approval for Mycophenolate Mofetil for Oral Suspension USP

Last Updated : Jun 02 2026 | 6:16 PM IST
Concord Biotech has received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its ANDA for Mycophenolate Mofetil for Oral Suspension USP, 200 mg/mL. Mycophenolate mofetil is an antimetabolite immunosuppressant indicated for the prophylaxis of organ rejection in adult and pediatric recipients 3 months of age and older of allogeneic kidney, heart or liver transplants, in combination with other immunosuppressants.
 

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First Published: Jun 02 2026 | 6:16 PM IST

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