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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Concord Biotech's formulation facility clears regulatory inspections by Kenya's PPB & Uganda's NDA

Concord Biotech's formulation facility clears regulatory inspections by Kenya's PPB & Uganda's NDA

Last Updated : Jun 25 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

Concord Biotech has announced the successful completion of inspection of the company's Unit-II formulation facility by the Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) from Kenya and the National Drug Authority (NDA) from Uganda.

The inspection took place from 18 June 2026 to 24 June 2026.

The successful completion of PPB and NDA inspection marks a significant milestone in Concord Biotechs global growth journey.

This achievement reinforces our commitment to the highest standards of quality and regulatory excellence while strengthening our global manufacturing and regulatory footprint, the company said in a statement.

Concord Biotech is an R&D-driven biopharma company that manufactures Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) through fermentation & semi-synthetic processes and finished formulations. It has a presence in more than 70 countries worldwide.

 

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The companys consolidated net profit declined 36.75% to Rs 88.79 crore on a 24.15% drop in revenue from operations to Rs 326.07 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

The scrip rose 0.63% to currently trade at Rs 1296.80 on the BSE.

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First Published: Jun 25 2026 | 11:04 AM IST

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