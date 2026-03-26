Thursday, March 26, 2026 | 09:37 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Concord Control Systems' arm bags Rs 85-cr order from Indian Railways

Concord Control Systems' arm bags Rs 85-cr order from Indian Railways

Last Updated : Mar 26 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

Concord Control Systems announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Advanced Rail Controls, has secured an order worth Rs 84.68 crore from Indian Railways for the supply of a loco wireless control system.

According to an exchange filing, the contract involves the supply, installation and commissioning of a loco wireless control system for Indian Railways. The project is expected to be executed within a period of 18 months.

The company clarified that neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in the awarding authority. It also stated that the contract does not qualify as a related-party transaction under applicable regulatory norms.

 

Concord Control Systems is India's leading manufacturer of embedded electronics systems and critical electronic solutions supporting Indias next-generation rail infrastructure. The company is an RDSO-approved OEM and technology leader delivering advanced electrical and electronic systems for Indian Railways.

On a consolidated basis, the company had reported a 93.48% jump in net profit to Rs 16.02 crore on a 63.92% increase in revenue to Rs 81.55 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25.

Shares of Concord Control Systems slipped 1.46% to end at Rs 1,942.80 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

LTTS inks pact to divest SWC biz for Rs 452 crore

LTTS inks pact to divest SWC biz for Rs 452 crore

GIFT Nifty suggests red start for equities as as Iran rules out direct talks with US

GIFT Nifty suggests red start for equities as as Iran rules out direct talks with US

RailTel corp bags Rs 29-cr order from State Crime Records Bureau, Bhopal

RailTel corp bags Rs 29-cr order from State Crime Records Bureau, Bhopal

Bharat Dynamics set to inaugurate two new manufacturing facilities

Bharat Dynamics set to inaugurate two new manufacturing facilities

Board of HFCL approves fund raising up to Rs 555 cr via warrants

Board of HFCL approves fund raising up to Rs 555 cr via warrants

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 26 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market HolidayStock to Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayDhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 7Gold and Silver Rate TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PickIMD Weather UpdatesIT Resilience IndexFM Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok SabhaPersonal Finance