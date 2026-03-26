Concord Control Systems' arm bags Rs 85-cr order from Indian Railways

Concord Control Systems announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Advanced Rail Controls, has secured an order worth Rs 84.68 crore from Indian Railways for the supply of a loco wireless control system.

According to an exchange filing, the contract involves the supply, installation and commissioning of a loco wireless control system for Indian Railways. The project is expected to be executed within a period of 18 months.

The company clarified that neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in the awarding authority. It also stated that the contract does not qualify as a related-party transaction under applicable regulatory norms.

Concord Control Systems is India's leading manufacturer of embedded electronics systems and critical electronic solutions supporting Indias next-generation rail infrastructure. The company is an RDSO-approved OEM and technology leader delivering advanced electrical and electronic systems for Indian Railways.

On a consolidated basis, the company had reported a 93.48% jump in net profit to Rs 16.02 crore on a 63.92% increase in revenue to Rs 81.55 crore in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25.

Shares of Concord Control Systems slipped 1.46% to end at Rs 1,942.80 on the BSE.

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