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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Concord Control Systems' arm secures order of Rs 84.68 cr from Indian Railways

Concord Control Systems' arm secures order of Rs 84.68 cr from Indian Railways

Last Updated : Mar 26 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

Concord Control Systems through its wholly owned subsidiary Advanced Rail Controls, has secured a significant order worth Rs 84.68 crore from Indian Railways.

The contract entails the supply, installation, and commissioning of Loco Wireless Control Systems, a critical technology aimed at enhancing operational efficiency, safety, and remote control capabilities in railway operations. The project is expected to be executed within a period of 18 months.

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First Published: Mar 26 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

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