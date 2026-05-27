Concord Drugs consolidated net profit rises 1225.00% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 264.68% to Rs 37.89 croreNet profit of Concord Drugs rose 1225.00% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 264.68% to Rs 37.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 211.76% to Rs 1.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 74.05% to Rs 78.74 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 45.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales37.8910.39 265 78.7445.24 74 OPM %3.9610.11 -5.789.17 - PBDT1.100.44 150 2.842.12 34 PBT0.750.06 1150 1.470.69 113 NP0.530.04 1225 1.060.34 212
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First Published: May 27 2026 | 6:09 PM IST