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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Concord Drugs consolidated net profit rises 825.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Concord Drugs consolidated net profit rises 825.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales rise 53.86% to Rs 20.94 crore

Net profit of Concord Drugs rose 825.00% to Rs 1.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 53.86% to Rs 20.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 13.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales20.9413.61 54 OPM %10.947.49 -PBDT1.890.53 257 PBT1.540.16 863 NP1.110.12 825

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 9:06 AM IST