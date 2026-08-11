Concord Drugs consolidated net profit rises 825.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 53.86% to Rs 20.94 crore

Net profit of Concord Drugs rose 825.00% to Rs 1.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 53.86% to Rs 20.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 13.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.20.9413.6110.947.491.890.531.540.161.110.12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News