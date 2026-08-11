Concord Drugs consolidated net profit rises 825.00% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 53.86% to Rs 20.94 croreNet profit of Concord Drugs rose 825.00% to Rs 1.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 53.86% to Rs 20.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 13.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales20.9413.61 54 OPM %10.947.49 -PBDT1.890.53 257 PBT1.540.16 863 NP1.110.12 825
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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 9:06 AM IST