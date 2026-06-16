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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Concord Enviro gains as arm bags Rs 16-cr order from steel manufacturer

Concord Enviro gains as arm bags Rs 16-cr order from steel manufacturer

Last Updated : Jun 16 2026 | 10:16 AM IST

Concord Enviro Systems surged 9.39% to Rs 294.25 after its wholly owned subsidiary, Rochem Separation Systems (India) has secured an order worth about Rs 16 crore from a leading domestic steel manufacturer.

The contract involves the design, manufacture, supply, erection, commissioning and demonstration of wastewater treatment plant (WTP) and Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) systems at the customer's cold rolling complex, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The order has been awarded by a domestic entity and is scheduled to be executed over a period of 12 months.

Concord Enviro said the project is expected to strengthen its consolidated order book and enhance revenue visibility during the execution period. The company added that the order underscores its capabilities in delivering advanced water and wastewater treatment solutions, particularly in the ZLD segment.

 

The company clarified that neither its promoter nor promoter group entities have any interest in the customer, nor the transaction does not qualify as a related-party transaction.

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Concord Enviro Systems (CESL) is a global provider of water and wastewater treatment and reuse solutions, including zero liquid discharge (ZLD) technology. CESL has in-house capabilities to develop solutions across the entire value chain, including designing, manufacturing, installation and commissioning, operation and maintenance (O&M), and digitalization solutions, including the Internet of Things (IoT).

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 14.15 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with a net loss of Rs 8.17 crore in Q3 FY26, indicating a sequential turnaround. Revenue from operations rose 65.40% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to Rs 206.04 crore in Q4 FY26. However, on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, revenue marginally declined 0.45% from the corresponding quarter last year.

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First Published: Jun 16 2026 | 10:16 AM IST

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