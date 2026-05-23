Concord Enviro Q4 PAT slumps 70% YoY to Rs 14 cr

Concord Enviro Systems' consolidated net profit tanked 69.97% to Rs 14.15 crore in Q4 FY26 as against Rs 47.13 crore in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations marginally shed 0.45% year on year (YoY) to Rs 206.04 crore in Q4 FY26.

Profit before tax (PBT) decreased 65.78% YoY to Rs 17.78 crore in Q4 March 2026.

EBITDA dropped 67.70% to Rs 18.50 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 18.50 crore posted in Q4 FY25. EBITDA margin reduced to 9% in Q4 FY26 as against 27.7% in Q4 FY25.

The company said the results include an exceptional item related to the impact of Labour Codes. A provision of Rs 5.17 crore recognised in the quarter ended 31 December 2025 was reversed during the current quarter following a restructuring of the salary framework.

As on 31 March 2026, the TCV and ACV of the order book stood at Rs 828 crore and Rs 536 crore, respectively.

Commenting on the results, the leadership team of Concord Enviro Systems, said, the year under review was marked by significant external challenges. While all facilities remained unaffected and employees remained safe, supply chain disruptions impacted operational momentum, leading to a shortfall in Q4 targets and an overall revenue decline of 6%.

The management said the company also made deliberate investments in strengthening human capital to expand its products and solutions into new applications, which led to higher overheads but is expected to support sustainable long-term growth. It added that the year reflected resilience and strategic alignment, with a strengthened organisational focus to regain lost ground and accelerate growth, with meaningful progress already visible. The company further said its technology capabilities continue to differentiate it, enabling expansion into new sectors such as solar, while reinforcing its leadership in core industries including pharmaceuticals, chemicals, steel, automotive, and textiles in wastewater solutions.

The management expressed confidence in recovery and said it looks forward to achieving stronger growth in the coming periods.

Concord Enviro Systems (CESL) is a global provider of water and wastewater treatment and reuse solutions, including zero liquid discharge (ZLD) technology. CESL has in-house capabilities to develop solutions across the entire value chain, including designing, manufacturing, installation and commissioning, operation and maintenance (O&M), and digitalization solutions, including the Internet of Things (IoT).

Shares of Concord Enviro Systems fell 0.27% to end at Rs 272.15 on the BSE.

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