Concord Enviro Systems arm bags Rs 16-cr order for ZLD systems

Concord Enviro Systems said that its arm, Rochem Separation Systems (India), has secured an order of Rs 16 crore from a specialized rail engineering and manufacturing company for the installation of Zero Liquid Discharge (ZLD) systems.

The order has been received in the ordinary course of business and is scheduled to be executed over 28 weeks. It is expected to strengthen the company's consolidated order book and contribute positively to revenue visibility during the execution period. The contract has been awarded by a domestic entity and is not a related-party transaction.

Concord Enviro Systems (CESL) is a global provider of water and wastewater treatment and reuse solutions, including zero liquid discharge (ZLD) technology. CESL has in-house capabilities to develop solutions across the entire value chain, including designing, manufacturing, installation and commissioning, operation and maintenance (O&M), and digitalization solutions, including the Internet of Things (IoT).

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 14.15 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with a net loss of Rs 8.17 crore in Q3 FY26, indicating a sequential turnaround. Revenue from operations rose 65.40% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to Rs 206.04 crore in Q4 FY26. However, on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, revenue marginally declined 0.45% from the corresponding quarter last year.

The counter fell 5.80% to end at Rs 257.30 on the BSE.

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