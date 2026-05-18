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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Confidence Futuristic Energetech consolidated net profit declines 2.36% in the March 2026 quarter

Confidence Futuristic Energetech consolidated net profit declines 2.36% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 18 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

Sales decline 17.89% to Rs 55.84 crore

Net profit of Confidence Futuristic Energetech declined 2.36% to Rs 5.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 17.89% to Rs 55.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 68.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 39.09% to Rs 6.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 36.59% to Rs 158.12 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 249.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales55.8468.01 -18 158.12249.38 -37 OPM %8.3614.82 -9.429.16 - PBDT6.107.60 -20 13.9718.65 -25 PBT3.774.99 -24 4.739.32 -49 NP5.395.52 -2 6.3110.36 -39

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First Published: May 18 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

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