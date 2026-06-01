Confidence Petroleum India consolidated net profit rises 37.50% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 31.45% to Rs 1215.69 crore

Net profit of Confidence Petroleum India rose 37.50% to Rs 31.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 22.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 31.45% to Rs 1215.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 924.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 7.72% to Rs 92.89 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 86.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 49.55% to Rs 4704.57 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3145.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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