Confidence Petroleum India consolidated net profit rises 37.50% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 31.45% to Rs 1215.69 croreNet profit of Confidence Petroleum India rose 37.50% to Rs 31.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 22.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 31.45% to Rs 1215.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 924.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 7.72% to Rs 92.89 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 86.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 49.55% to Rs 4704.57 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3145.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1215.69924.81 31 4704.573145.76 50 OPM %7.849.79 -7.3710.31 - PBDT87.7277.15 14 295.39291.47 1 PBT42.6233.84 26 124.70116.69 7 NP31.3522.80 38 92.8986.23 8
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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:50 AM IST