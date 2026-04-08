Confidence Petroleum India Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports) Ltd, Raj Television Network Ltd, HMA Agro Industries Ltd and Smartlink Holdings Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 08 April 2026.

Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports) Ltd, Raj Television Network Ltd, HMA Agro Industries Ltd and Smartlink Holdings Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 08 April 2026.

Confidence Petroleum India Ltd crashed 10.00% to Rs 53.84 at 14:28 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 8.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.23 lakh shares in the past one month.

Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar (Exports) Ltd lost 9.99% to Rs 128. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 78.19 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19.59 lakh shares in the past one month.

Raj Television Network Ltd tumbled 9.97% to Rs 21.12. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 64402 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6518 shares in the past one month.

HMA Agro Industries Ltd slipped 8.91% to Rs 23.21. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 46487 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15735 shares in the past one month.

Smartlink Holdings Ltd shed 7.89% to Rs 119.7. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 336 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 426 shares in the past one month.