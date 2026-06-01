Consolidated Finvest & Holdings standalone net profit declines 39.95% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 29.30% to Rs 14.33 crore

Net profit of Consolidated Finvest & Holdings declined 39.95% to Rs 13.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 22.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 29.30% to Rs 14.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 20.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 50.03% to Rs 54.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 108.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 7.40% to Rs 60.68 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 65.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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