Consolidated Finvest & Holdings standalone net profit declines 39.95% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 29.30% to Rs 14.33 croreNet profit of Consolidated Finvest & Holdings declined 39.95% to Rs 13.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 22.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 29.30% to Rs 14.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 20.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 50.03% to Rs 54.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 108.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 7.40% to Rs 60.68 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 65.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales14.3320.27 -29 60.6865.53 -7 OPM %99.3099.36 -99.0499.19 - PBDT14.5422.47 -35 61.7770.90 -13 PBT14.5222.46 -35 61.7570.88 -13 NP13.7722.93 -40 54.10108.27 -50
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:45 AM IST