Consolidated Finvest & Holdings standalone net profit rises 2.69% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 3.71% to Rs 15.38 crore

Net profit of Consolidated Finvest & Holdings rose 2.69% to Rs 13.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 3.71% to Rs 15.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 14.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.15.3814.8398.9699.1215.2214.8815.2214.8813.0012.66

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