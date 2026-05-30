Constronics Infra consolidated net profit declines 83.33% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales decline 61.20% to Rs 7.15 croreNet profit of Constronics Infra declined 83.33% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 61.20% to Rs 7.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 9.90% to Rs 2.82 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 4.63% to Rs 48.61 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 50.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales7.1518.43 -61 48.6150.97 -5 OPM %0.145.75 -4.886.20 - PBDT0.291.60 -82 4.014.56 -12 PBT0.231.54 -85 3.784.37 -14 NP0.171.02 -83 2.823.13 -10
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First Published: May 30 2026 | 9:57 AM IST