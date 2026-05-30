Constronics Infra consolidated net profit declines 83.33% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 61.20% to Rs 7.15 crore

Net profit of Constronics Infra declined 83.33% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 61.20% to Rs 7.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 9.90% to Rs 2.82 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 4.63% to Rs 48.61 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 50.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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