Monday, July 13, 2026 | 05:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Consumer price inflation edges up further, food prices rise 5.32% on year

Consumer price inflation edges up further, food prices rise 5.32% on year

Last Updated : Jul 13 2026 | 5:16 PM IST

Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation stated today that year-on-year inflation rate based on All India Consumer Price Index (CPI) with base year 2024 for the month of June, 2026 over June, 2025 is 4.38% (Provisional). This marked an uptick compared to 3.93% in previous month. Corresponding inflation rates for rural and urban are 4.74% and 3.92%, respectively. Year-on-year inflation rate based on All India Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) for the month of June, 2026 over June, 2025 is 5.32% (Provisional) after coming in at 4.78% in previous month. Corresponding inflation rates for rural and urban are 5.45% and 5.09%, respectively. Year-on-year Housing inflation rate for the month of June, 2026 is 2.10% (Provisional) and the corresponding inflation rates for rural and urban are 2.66% and 1.90%, respectively.

 

Among the major divisions, the highest inflation was observed in the category of personal care, social protection, and miscellaneous goods and services, which soared at 16.72%. Restaurants and accommodation services followed with 6.91% rise in prices. Food and beverages saw an inflation rate of 5.05%, while paan, tobacco, and intoxicants recorded 4.83%. Transport inflation stood at 4.31%, and clothing and footwear inflation was at 3.23%. Education services inflation was 3.34%, and health inflation was 1.42%. The lowest inflation was recorded in information and communication, at 0.43%. Among key items, silver jewellery recorded the highest inflation at 133.21% in June 2026 while potato saw deflation of 20.34%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

ICICI Prudential AMC slides after Q4 PAT slips 17% QoQ to Rs 763 cr

ICICI Prudential AMC slides after Q4 PAT slips 17% QoQ to Rs 763 cr

ICICI Prudential AMC Q4 PAT climbs 10% YoY to Rs 763 cr

ICICI Prudential AMC Q4 PAT climbs 10% YoY to Rs 763 cr

Zelio E-Mobility commissions its new manufacturing unit in Coimbatore

Zelio E-Mobility commissions its new manufacturing unit in Coimbatore

Benchmarks recover from lows; IT rally lifts sentiment

Benchmarks recover from lows; IT rally lifts sentiment

Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index gains 3.59%

Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index gains 3.59%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 13 2026 | 5:16 PM IST

Explore News

June Retail InflationStocks to WatchHCL Tech Q1 Results PreviewFD Rates in July 2026SBI Fund Management IPOAI Memories ExplainedEPFO PF Transfer OptionLaser Power IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsQ1 Results Today