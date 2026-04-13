Consumer price inflation edges up to 3.40%, major vegetable prices down heavily on year ago basis
Year-on-year inflation rate based on All India Consumer Price Index (CPI) with base year 2024 for the month of March, 2026 over March, 2025 is 3.40%. This is the highest level for inflation in nearly one year. Corresponding inflation rates for rural and urban are 3.63% and 3.11%, respectively. Year-on-year inflation rate based on All India Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) for the month of March, 2026 over March, 2025 is 3.87%. Corresponding inflation rates for rural and urban are 3.96% and 3.71%, respectively. Year-on-year Housing inflation rate for the month of March, 2026 is 2.11% and the corresponding inflation rates for rural and urban are 2.54% and 1.95%, respectively. Major vegetable prices stayed under pressure with Onion prices easing around 28% and Potato prices sliding around 19%. CPI inflation stood at 3.21% in February 2026.
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First Published: Apr 13 2026 | 5:16 PM IST