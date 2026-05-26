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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Container Corporation Of India consolidated net profit declines 12.39% in the March 2026 quarter

Container Corporation Of India consolidated net profit declines 12.39% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 26 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

Sales decline 1.07% to Rs 2263.30 crore

Net profit of Container Corporation Of India declined 12.39% to Rs 262.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 299.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.07% to Rs 2263.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2287.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 3.74% to Rs 1241.80 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1290.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 2.16% to Rs 9078.97 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8887.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales2263.302287.83 -1 9078.978887.02 2 OPM %18.8919.26 -21.4821.71 - PBDT494.84551.61 -10 2236.432303.22 -3 PBT341.71391.59 -13 1620.901721.98 -6 NP262.65299.79 -12 1241.801290.01 -4

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First Published: May 26 2026 | 9:10 AM IST

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